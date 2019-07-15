Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.17. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 969,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 46,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.35.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

