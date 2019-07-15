Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.04. Navigator posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on TrovaGene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

NVGS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 160,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,672. The company has a market cap of $575.39 million, a P/E ratio of -207.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Navigator has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Navigator by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

