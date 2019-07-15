Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Medallion Financial reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of MFIN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

In other Medallion Financial news, insider Thomas J. Munson sold 4,248 shares of Medallion Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $31,180.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.