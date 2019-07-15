Brokerages Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.04 and a quick ratio of 11.04. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

