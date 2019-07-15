Breville Group (ASX:BRG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $17.77. Breville Group shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 121,101 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$16.80.

Breville Group Company Profile (ASX:BRG)

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans; and juicers, sandwich makers, rice cookers, and food preparation products.

