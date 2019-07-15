BidaskClub Downgrades Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Hold

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAFM. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $81.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.13.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $93.98 and a 1-year high of $154.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.70 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,157,000 after buying an additional 186,527 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 137,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 124,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 152.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after acquiring an additional 91,926 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

