BidaskClub Downgrades J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NIO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $92.94 on Thursday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.16). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John N. Roberts purchased 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,963.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George acquired 5,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.52 per share, for a total transaction of $472,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,237.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,049,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,098,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $70,673,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

