BidaskClub Downgrades Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Strong Sell

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAKE. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.43. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $60.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,673.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $202,486. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 127,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,560 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

