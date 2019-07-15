Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GXI. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA to a sell rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.45 ($80.75).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €73.65 ($85.64) on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a twelve month high of €80.25 ($93.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.19. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €65.08.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

