Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Castle Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andreas Kramvis sold 55,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,399.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,153.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $12,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 492,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,427,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

