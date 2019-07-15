Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) PT Lowered to C$0.75

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stornoway Diamond from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.59.

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

TSE:BXE opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. Bellatrix Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bellatrix Exploration will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.