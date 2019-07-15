Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $37.20 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $200,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 4,625,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070,351.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3,532.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.