Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talktalk Telecom Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 121.60 ($1.59).

Shares of TALK opened at GBX 108.20 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 140.10 ($1.83).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Talktalk Telecom Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Talktalk Telecom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.07%.

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

