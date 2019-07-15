Barclays Begins Coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.11.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE:BIP opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.88 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $48,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.