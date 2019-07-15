Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Given $24.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank7 an industry rank of 200 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,696. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.34 million and a PE ratio of 7.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.