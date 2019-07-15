Bank of America Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $71.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of PCM in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.05.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 34.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $235,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its stake in Comerica by 64.3% during the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 247.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.