ARC Resources’ (AETUF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

AETUF opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $247.69 million during the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

