AppCoins Reaches Market Cap of $5.40 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $183,837.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, Huobi and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00260497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.01210159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00025142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00113574 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDEX, Binance, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

