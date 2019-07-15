Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk/long reserve-life properties of Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Moreover, the company’s plan to achieve production growth through conservative capital expenditure reflects its efficient operations. Antero Resources also boasts of a healthy balance sheet with manageable debt-to-capital ratio of 29.5%, much lower than the industry average. However, the company’s lack of geographic diversification is concerning. Moreover, surging per unit cash production expense of the company possesses threat to the bottom line. Also, the company is expected to take a hit from the low natural gas prices, as majority of its output consists natural gas. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AR. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on Antero Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.48.

Shares of AR stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $173,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 16,094,190 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $99,301,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,040.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 48,050 shares of company stock worth $330,062. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Antero Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,708,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,721,000 after buying an additional 96,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Antero Resources by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 147,335 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Antero Resources by 593.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 574,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 492,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

