Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anglesey Mining Plc (LON:AYM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.09. Anglesey Mining shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 39,601 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 million and a PE ratio of -10.50.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 6% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

