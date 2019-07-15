AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WCF Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $806.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.69.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 121.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

