Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.71. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 800 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $288,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 382,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

