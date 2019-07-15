American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,728,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the May 30th total of 4,085,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price objective on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $24,616,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,367. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $201,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,334,878 shares of company stock worth $79,376,533. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,631.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

