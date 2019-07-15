AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $795.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 7.01%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kate C. Burke sold 18,897 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $543,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 186,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

