Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.13 billion.

