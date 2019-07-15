Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ETR:AIXA opened at €7.43 ($8.64) on Thursday. Aixtron has a one year low of €7.60 ($8.84) and a one year high of €13.21 ($15.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $831.42 million and a P/E ratio of 19.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of €8.46.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

