Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIMT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 27,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,395. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

