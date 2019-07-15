ADAMANT Messenger Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $513.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 102,054,070 coins and its circulating supply is 81,912,059 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

