Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATVI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $32.50 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $102,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,999 shares of company stock valued at $752,724. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 57.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.