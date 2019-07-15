-$0.81 EPS Expected for Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($0.81). Millendo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08).

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of MLND stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,835. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

