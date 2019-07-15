$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.60 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

In other Ferro news, Director Allen A. Spizzo bought 2,500 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $38,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas bought 17,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $270,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,956 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,059.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $387,490 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 34.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOE traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. 58,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.92. Ferro has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

