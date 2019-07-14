Zacks: Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Given $34.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $34.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Systemax an industry rank of 27 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,544.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Systemax by 9.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 136,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Systemax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,797,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 195,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 43,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92. Systemax has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $803.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Systemax had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

