Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $191.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the period. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

