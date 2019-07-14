Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) to Hold

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitamin Shoppe is a specialty retailer and direct marketer of nutritional products. It primarily sells vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, herbs, sports nutrition formulas, homeopathic remedies, green living products and health and beauty aids. Based in North Bergen, New Jersey, the company is recognized as an innovator in providing product information, associate training, and customer education. Information is available to consumers through unprecedented outlets including television, radio, friends, family, health practitioners, and the internet. It offers consumers the opportunity to take charge of their own health and wellness requirements, and supplement where necessary. At each store location, consumers can find a comprehensive Learning Center which offers free access to vital information about key health concerns and products. The Vitamin Shoppe is a strong supporter of health and wellness campaigns including Life Supplemented sponsored by the Council for Responsible Nutrition. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Vitamin Shoppe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

VSI traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 441,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,037. Vitamin Shoppe has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $96.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Vitamin Shoppe had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $283.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vitamin Shoppe will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,645,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

