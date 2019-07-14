Zacks Investment Research Lowers Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Control4 Corporation is engaged in providing automation and control solutions for the connected home. The Company offers home operating system that interacts with various music, video, lighting, temperature, security, and communications. It also provides 4Sight subscription services, which allow consumers to control and monitor their homes remotely from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Control4 Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CTRL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Misonix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Control4 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.

CTRL opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Control4 has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $637.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Control4 had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Control4 will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Born sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $84,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phil Molyneux sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $554,898.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,317.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,944 shares of company stock valued at $686,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Control4 in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Control4 by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Control4 by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Control4 by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Control4 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

