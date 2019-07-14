Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALPN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.15.

ALPN stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James Paul Rickey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Alpine Immune Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

