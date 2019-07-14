Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.07. 598,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $299,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Hickey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $674,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,036.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,521 shares of company stock worth $1,594,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $2,062,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $43,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.7% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

