Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) will announce sales of $1.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the lowest is $1.30 million. Lithium Americas reported sales of $860,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year sales of $5.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $6.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 560.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. 100,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,229. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.38. The firm has a market cap of $350.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.32. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.21.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

