Wynn Resorts, Limited Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Secureworks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $133.89 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $167.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the second quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 242,411 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 236.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,788 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 106,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 75.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235,412 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $147,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,731 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

