Wintrust Financial (WTFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.64. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.