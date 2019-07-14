Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT Raised to $220.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $202.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an average rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a C$125.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.69.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $197.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.01). Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $200,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

