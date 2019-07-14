Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Whitbread has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,000 ($65.33).

WTB stock opened at GBX 4,817 ($62.94) on Friday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 3,870 ($50.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,659.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,166 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,619 ($60.36), for a total value of £100,047.54 ($130,729.83). Also, insider Louise Smalley sold 232 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,588 ($59.95), for a total transaction of £10,644.16 ($13,908.48). Insiders sold a total of 15,063 shares of company stock worth $69,581,470 in the last ninety days.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

