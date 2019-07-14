Wentworth Resources’ (WEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of WEN opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. Wentworth Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 17.16 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.94.

In related news, insider Katherine Roe acquired 91,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £20,166.52 ($26,351.13).

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

