Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $63.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Zagg from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 target price on Valeritas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.57.
Shares of CCOI opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $63.03.
In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $146,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 1,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $85,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,425 shares of company stock worth $1,949,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,865,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,385,000 after buying an additional 210,635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,785,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,867,000 after buying an additional 59,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,764,000 after buying an additional 370,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,654,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 701,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after buying an additional 187,725 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.