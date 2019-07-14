Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Down 10.0% in June

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,120,300 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the May 30th total of 10,128,400 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $24.50 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $96.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

WW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($38.84) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Weight Watchers International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $289,390.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $378,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.