Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 144

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 144 ($1.88) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 185.06 ($2.42).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 131.74 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.43. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 190.20 ($2.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a €0.04 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total value of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80). Also, insider Nick Read purchased 387,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £484,860 ($633,555.47).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

