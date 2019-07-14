Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRTS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $776.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $134.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.64 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

