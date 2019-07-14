Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Up 33.2% in June

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the May 30th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Viad news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,682.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 5.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Viad by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VVI opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.35. Viad has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.25. Viad had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Viad will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

