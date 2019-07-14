VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $4.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $3.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $3.17 on Thursday. VEON has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.81.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts predict that VEON will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of VEON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,541,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

