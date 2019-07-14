Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Update

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the May 30th total of 127,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 32,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,031. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,724.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VBLT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.